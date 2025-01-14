Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over His LeBron James Allegations

Wack 100 thinks Drake made a mistake by targeting LeBron James.

Wack 100 called into one of DJ Akademiks' latest livestreams to discuss his allegations about LeBron James. In doing so, he came to the Los Angeles Lakers star's defense, after Ak accused him of being unfaithful in his marriage.

"Ak, I swear to God, if me and you ever got into it and I knew you were over here doing this and doing that, that ain't coming out my mouth. I'm not gonna go over there, 'Ak was f*cking this b*tch.' That's some hoe sh*t. Any man is gonna agree with that," Wack told Akademiks. From there, Wack remarked that Kendrick Lamar has Drake, "crashing out."

LeBron James & Drake Meet Up In Houston

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Drake and LeBron James attend The Two Kings Dinner presented by Sprite at RDG + Bar Annie on February 16, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Akademiks made the allegations about LeBron James being unfaithful in his marriage, earlier this month, while breaking down Drake's "Fighting Irish" freestyle. "Maybe Drake will keep teasing it... Let me just tell you what I've heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans, okay? You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife. Drake used to facilitate the h*es, and basically, essentially you can't dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b*tches," Ak alleged.

Wack 100 & DJ Akademiks Discuss LeBron James & Drake

He also previously called into The Adam & Wack Show to discuss the claim, which led to Wack casting doubt on the story. "LeBron has never cheated on his wife. That is a lie," he began. "If Drake is the one hooking LeBron up, then where is the female he cheated with?" Wack said at the time. Check out Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks' latest back-and-forth below.