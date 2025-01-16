Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Rip Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Apart On "The Breakfast Club"

Drake launched a federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group – his label – for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and we're sure you already know all about it. After all, people immediately reacted to it with a lot of split opinions, although social media is admittedly full of people absolutely dragging the 6ix God through the mud for this legal move, alleging that UMG knew full and well that K.Dot's allegations and allusions concerning Drizzy on "Not Like Us" are supposedly false. The Breakfast Club is the latest radio station to comment on this lawsuit, and they were unsurprisingly incredibly critical of the move.

Well, two hosts in particular had a lot of critiques to offer about the Drake lawsuit, specifically Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. As Loren LoRosa went through the big details of the lawsuit and all of its important elements, Charlamagne and Envy chimed in with their criticisms of the lawsuit, including the hypocrisy of suing over a rap battle, Kendrick's past achievements and astonishments being far more important to his current status than a diss towards The Boy, and the lack of precedent for this in the rap world.

The Breakfast Club Speaks On The Drake Lawsuit

That seemed to be the most important part that The Breakfast Club, particularly Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, spoke on. It's about how this is a particularly shaky move in the context of a rap battle, although the hosts did admit that they understand the lawsuit in principle because no one wants to face the accusations and wide reactions that are so damning and embarrassing. However, they also explained how Drake really asked for everything he got in the rap battle in their view, and that responding with a lawsuit really damages the whole image.