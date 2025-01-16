Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Rip Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Apart On "The Breakfast Club"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors
Apr 17, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (right) during game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Washington. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A lot of fiery points were made...

Drake launched a federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group – his label – for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and we're sure you already know all about it. After all, people immediately reacted to it with a lot of split opinions, although social media is admittedly full of people absolutely dragging the 6ix God through the mud for this legal move, alleging that UMG knew full and well that K.Dot's allegations and allusions concerning Drizzy on "Not Like Us" are supposedly false. The Breakfast Club is the latest radio station to comment on this lawsuit, and they were unsurprisingly incredibly critical of the move.

Well, two hosts in particular had a lot of critiques to offer about the Drake lawsuit, specifically Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. As Loren LoRosa went through the big details of the lawsuit and all of its important elements, Charlamagne and Envy chimed in with their criticisms of the lawsuit, including the hypocrisy of suing over a rap battle, Kendrick's past achievements and astonishments being far more important to his current status than a diss towards The Boy, and the lack of precedent for this in the rap world.

Read More: Drake's Lawsuit Clowned For Claiming Kendrick Lamar Is From Oakland

The Breakfast Club Speaks On The Drake Lawsuit

That seemed to be the most important part that The Breakfast Club, particularly Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, spoke on. It's about how this is a particularly shaky move in the context of a rap battle, although the hosts did admit that they understand the lawsuit in principle because no one wants to face the accusations and wide reactions that are so damning and embarrassing. However, they also explained how Drake really asked for everything he got in the rap battle in their view, and that responding with a lawsuit really damages the whole image.

Finally, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy almost started going back and forth on The Breakfast Club, joking about things they could sue each other over. But at the end of the day, everyone on the show agreed that this is absolutely a loss for Drake. We'll see if the lawsuit actually succeeds in court, but in the court of public opinion... It's looking like a fresh pack of za.

Read More: UMG Calls Drake’s Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “Illogical” 

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He Thinks Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Has A Case To Sue Drake 8.7K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Drake Hit With Charlamagne Tha God's "Donkey Of The Day" Label Over His UMG Lawsuit 2.0K
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 2.7K