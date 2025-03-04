DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God For Taunting Him Over His Drake Coverage

DJ Akademiks has responded to Charlamagne Tha God and the rest of The Breakfast Club calling him out for his coverage of Drake and his legal action against iHeartMedia and Universal Music Group. The back and forth comes after Drake and iHeart reached an "amicable resolution" in the dispute. "In exchange for documents that showed iHeart did nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop his petition. No payments were made by either one of us," a spokesperson for iHeartMedia said in a statement to USA TODAY on Monday. Drake's legal team added that they are glad "that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter."

Following the news, Charlamagne joked on The Breakfast Club about DJ Akademiks' coverage of the case. Ak watched the clip on one of his livestreams and began his response by noting that iHeartMedia owns The Breakfast Club. From there, he said that it's "absolutely untrue" that Drake dropped the petition because there was nothing worth pursuing. "The reality of that petition is that Drake was asking iHeart for information and maybe documents and maybe payments that could prove that they were getting paid by Universal," he said, noting that nothing he's saying is coming from the Toronto rapper directly. He added that the FCC deciding to probe iHeartMedia over accusations of payola impacted the decision, as the FCC has far more authority to investigate the matter.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Warns DJ Akademiks What May Happen If LeBron James Takes Legal Action

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Drake's main legal case is against Universal Music Group, which he alleges artificially boosted the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track in an effort to devalue his brand as they continue contract negotiations. UMG has already denied the allegations.