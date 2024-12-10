Charlamagne Tha God Responds To DJ Akademiks Saying That He's Showing Bias Toward Jay-Z

Ak was calling out a lot of people over the weekend on his livestream right as the Jay-Z news broke.

DJ Akademiks has been extremely vocal about Jay-Z since the moment the news broke about his bombshell allegation. The rap mogul and businessman is currently looking to dismiss it as quick as possible at the moment as him and lawyer feel this has no validity. "Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent. This is a shakedown," his lawyer Alex Spiro said in a recent statement. On top of this, him and Hov are also looking for this Jane Doe to reveal her true identity going forward.

"Transparency in judicial proceedings is a fundamental principle," Spiro said. "The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from this rule." This is all still extremely fresh, so how long this plays out will be interesting to follow. Still though, Akademiks has not been too happy with how a lot of publications and other hip-hop media have been handling the news. The way he's making it seem is that Jay-Z needs to be talked about in a more damning way.

Charlamagne Tha God Dismisses DJ Akademiks

It's worth noting that Akademiks doesn't particularly have lot of nice things to say about Roc Nation. He's been highly critical and skeptical of their moves, especially during the Tory Lanez shooting. We say that because it's possible that he wouldn't mind seeing them (and in part Jay-Z) take hit following these allegations. Overall, he may have some bias too, even though he's accusing others like Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club for showing it.