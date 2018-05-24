coverage
- MusicKodak Black's Lawyer Calls Out Negative Media Coverage Of HimBradford Cohen questioned why everyone knows Yak's rock-throwing incident, but not enough people heard about his philanthropy. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsESPN Reporters Criticized For Handling Of Carley McCord's PassingESPN was under fire, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- AnticsAkademiks Reacts With Live Commentary During 6ix9ine SentencingAkademiks has been offering no shortage of takes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBurna Boy Demands Better Press From Coachella: "I Am An African Giant"Burna Boy wants Coachella to put a little shine on his illustrious name.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoey Chesnutt Wins 11th Nathan's Title By Eating Record 74 Hot DogsChesnutt shatters his own record at Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJudd Apatow Criticizes Fox's Coverage Of Immigrant Child SeparationApatow calls on Fox's talent to condemn the network's handling of this ordeal. By David Saric
- TVR. Kelly The Subject Of New Sex-Abuse Doc By BuzzFeed News & HuluBuzzfeed News turns R. Kelly's cult allegations into a documentary. By Safra D