YouTuber Claims That Private Investigators Are Interrogating Content Creators About Diddy Coverage

The entire Diddy situation continues to grow more and more complex.

Content creators covering Diddy may need to be aware of private investigators going forward. According to AllHipHop, YouTuber Amala Ekpunobi put out a short video detailing a supposed encounter with said people. They were interrogating her about whether or not she's being compensated monetarily for her covering of the mogul's situation. "Two private investigators just visited a place I used to live in search of me," she said. "They were coming to ask me whether or not I’ve been paid to talk about P Diddy and his connection to other celebrities on my show." A former roommate of hers still living on the premises relayed this information to her, leading to this conversation.

Ekpunobi, who has over 2.25 million subscribers, said it took some time to for these private investigators to reveal themselves. "They did not immediately disclose that they were private investigators. I had to coax that out of them through being quite hostile to them throughout the conversation. But they kept bringing up my content that I made in regard to P Diddy and his connection to other celebrities."

Read More: Mike Tyson Hit With Massive Adult Website Offer Following Hilarious NSFW Mishap

Amala Ekpunobi Briefly Details Her Supposed Encounter With Diddy Investigators

Also, during the phone call, Ekpunobi revealed that these people didn't not reveal who they were hired by. But they did disclose that they are going to be asking other content creators similar questions. Finally, Ekpunobi said that the investigators were willing pay her more than whoever who has been paying her if she were to let out who was doing so. "Not only would they pay me to disclose who I was being paid by, but they would pay me more than whatever I was getting to share the opposite story."

It seems that's true because another content creator posted a TikTok of his interaction. "Secret Service Samson" shared the five-minute conversation, and you can clearly tell he's very uncomfortable. The men were being polite, but you can understand why "Secret Service Samson" is feeling some type of way. Overall, this entire Diddy debacle grows denser and denser.