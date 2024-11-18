"High Profile Individual" Tied To Diddy Files Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee For Alleged Extortion

The big-time lawyer representing over 100 alleged victims of Diddy's assaults is now getting legally called out.

Buzbee claimed in it that he already sent out demand letters asking for large sum of money. However, if they don't comply with those demands, hefty lawsuits could be coming. Well, TMZ reports a "high profile individual" is filing a lawsuit against Tony Buzbee for this alleged extortion. This person claims they were close with Diddy and attended many functions with him. The Jane Doe alleges Buzbee is "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him." Overall, the lawsuit contains "wildly false horrific allegations," Doe says.

At the end of last week, a report surrounding Tony Buzbee was making some noise. For those who aren't familiar, he's the lawyer representing over 120 alleged victims of Diddy 's. He was essentially issuing a major warning for other celebrities who had any sort of connection to music mogul. Particularly, those in relation to the alleged "Freak Offs" who did nothing to stop the alleged acts of sexual assault and more he feels should be held just as accountable as Diddy. This information arose following the release of the Tubi documentary The Downfall Of Diddy: Inside The Freak-Offs.

