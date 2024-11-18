Tony Buzbee Is Livid Following Recent Extortion Allegations From Diddy Affiliate

It sounds like the "high profile individual" poked the bear earlier today, so to speak. According to an update from TMZ, Tony Buzbee is firing back following a recent lawsuit against him. This unknown person claims to have been close with Diddy for years. This individual sent in a suit to the L.A. County Superior Court Monday morning against Buzbee for alleged extortion. Whether or not these allegations turn out to be true will come with time, but the Doe's legal documents arrived a fishy time.
In Tubi's recent documentary surrounding Diddy's arrest, Buzbee said he was looking to expose many big names outside of the mogul. The Houston lawyer claimed to have already sent out demand letters looking for money. But if these Diddy affiliates don't respond then lawsuits are coming. This Jane Doe seems to either trying to get under Buzbee's skin, or he has an actual case against him. Those results will come later. For now, though, the man representing over 120 alleged victims of Diddy's is ticked off and then some.
Tony Buzbee Might Expose Everyone Following This Lawsuit
Buzbee spoke with TMZ, and he's making sure he nor his clients will be silenced. "We won't allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors." Overall, he feels that this person's suit is a joke and that they are taking blatant advantage of the system. In addition, he's dismissing the "high profile individual's" extortion allegations.
Buzbee says that he did send in a demand letter to a lawyer in NY representing the Jane Doe "seeking a confidential settlement on behalf of 2 clients instead of a lawsuit." However, he affirms that no money requests nor threats were made on his behalf. Buzbee then capped off his feelings about the suit, emphatically stating, "I am a U.S. Marine. I won't be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients." Lastly, things may be taking a major turn as he has also seriously considering sharing more information the demand letters.