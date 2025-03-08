Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Thinks Drake Is A Hypocrite For UMG Lawsuit

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast has had a lot to say about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Schulz's own perceived rift with Kendrick and Charlamagne's frequent Drizzy criticisms made their dynamic an interesting back-and-forth one. But they also have doubts about the latter's relationship public relations and marketing. The radio host claimed that the 6ix God and Blake Lively are both signed to a massive PR firm that pushes stories in the media and in the algorithm, even when they might skew towards falsehoods. The comedian also made the point that this practice is especially dangerous because people might not even need to be on a payroll to spread misinformation, and because you can't control how viral a narrative goes once it's already in motion.

"I just think it's kind of crazy for somebody like Drake to be going after UMG," Charlamagne Tha God remarked concerning Drake before getting into the iHeartMedia dismissal. "What the lawyer strategically did was try to make it seem like [they settled]. When the reality is, it was a deposition, it was a petition, right? For information. He wanted a deposition to get information. He saw what he needed to see, and dropped the petition. Simple as that! Nothing more, nothing less. But it's just funny to me to accuse entities of taking money to do whatever when you're paying these entities to push both narratives. Come on."

DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God

Furthermore, Andrew Schulz finds it important to call out the pages that push undisclosed paid promotions. Also, Charlamagne Tha God clarified that he's not really mad at this supposed hypocrisy from Drake, as he acknowledges that's just how to play the game.