Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Thinks Drake Is A Hypocrite For UMG Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charlamagne Tha God Drake Hypocrite UMG Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God recently posited that Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR lacks soul.

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast has had a lot to say about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Schulz's own perceived rift with Kendrick and Charlamagne's frequent Drizzy criticisms made their dynamic an interesting back-and-forth one. But they also have doubts about the latter's relationship public relations and marketing. The radio host claimed that the 6ix God and Blake Lively are both signed to a massive PR firm that pushes stories in the media and in the algorithm, even when they might skew towards falsehoods. The comedian also made the point that this practice is especially dangerous because people might not even need to be on a payroll to spread misinformation, and because you can't control how viral a narrative goes once it's already in motion.

"I just think it's kind of crazy for somebody like Drake to be going after UMG," Charlamagne Tha God remarked concerning Drake before getting into the iHeartMedia dismissal. "What the lawyer strategically did was try to make it seem like [they settled]. When the reality is, it was a deposition, it was a petition, right? For information. He wanted a deposition to get information. He saw what he needed to see, and dropped the petition. Simple as that! Nothing more, nothing less. But it's just funny to me to accuse entities of taking money to do whatever when you're paying these entities to push both narratives. Come on."

Read More: Grammys Deletes Clip Of Crowd Singing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Amid Drake Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God

Furthermore, Andrew Schulz finds it important to call out the pages that push undisclosed paid promotions. Also, Charlamagne Tha God clarified that he's not really mad at this supposed hypocrisy from Drake, as he acknowledges that's just how to play the game.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks recently blasted Charlamagne Tha God for clowning his coverage of Drake. Basically, Ak thinks that Charlamagne doesn't fully understand the implications of the UMG lawsuit, specifically how The Boy dropped iHeartMedia from his case. He posited that all he needed were documents showing that UMG paid iHeart that he could've gotten here. In addition, the streamer suggested that the FCC's separate investigation into iHeart also put pressure on them to comply, but this is all speculative at press time.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks 2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God For Taunting Him Over His Drake Coverage 3.2K
NBA: Playoffs-Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors Music Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Rip Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Apart On "The Breakfast Club" 4.9K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He Thinks Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Has A Case To Sue Drake 9.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Charlamagne Tha God Clowns Drake As UMG Files Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit 1409