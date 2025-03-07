Grammys Deletes Clip Of Crowd Singing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Amid Drake Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Grammys Deletes Clip Crowd Singing Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Drake Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" won five Grammys in 2025, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle extended far beyond hip-hop into the pop culture space a long time ago, to the point where whole institutions are presumably "picking sides." But this might hold other consequences for large entities who touch on this beef in one way or another, or at least, that's what fan conspiracy theories point to. Folks noticed that the Grammys deleted a portion of the award presentation for Record of the Year in the 2025 ceremony, which went to K.Dot's "Not Like Us" diss track. Specifically, they deleted the portion in which the venue plays the song and the crowd sings along from their official YouTube coverage of the night.

Furthermore, this led many people to point to Drake and his Kendrick Lamar-alluding UMG lawsuit. He accused the label and distributor of defamation for releasing "Not Like Us" and allegedly pushing its commercial performance in an unlawful manner. As such, many fans suspect that this could be the Grammys' way of disassociating themselves from those supposed practices, but it makes us wonder whether other big events and organizations like the Super Bowl, the Oscars, or any other big pop culture moment or bastion that referenced the feud will follow suit.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Reveals Title And Release Date For Upcoming Film

"Not Like Us" Grammy Wins

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys this year for the Drake diss track "Not Like Us." These include the aforementioned Record of the Year award, as well as Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. The Compton lyricist performed the track at an Amazon-sponsored concert and at the Super Bowl halftime show. In addition, other award shows like the recent Oscars, for example, referenced the OVO and pgLang showdown.

Meanwhile, big updates continue to move Drake's lawsuit along, and Kendrick Lamar might return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with GNX. In other words, both MCs kind of feel on top of the world right now in their own way, so they probably don't care that much about this unexplained move from the Grammys and the Recording Academy's social media team. The 6ix God won't back down, and Mr. Morale is probably maniacally laughing at the chaos that he caused.

Read More: Halftime Revenge? FIFA President Teases Drake 2026 World Cup Performance

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.2K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Grammys Crowd Sing "A-Minor" Line And Dances To Drake Disses During Kendrick Lamar's Big Win 13.6K
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Kendrick Lamar Secures Seven Nominations For 2025 Grammys After Drake Beef 146
Drake Original Tracklist Some Sexy Songs 4 U PARTYNEXTDOOR Hip Hop News Music Drake Reveals The Original Tracklist For "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" With PARTYNEXTDOOR 1.8K