Charlamagne Tha God Refutes The Idea That Drake's "Nokia" Isn't Getting Radio Play

Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn’t understand the narrative that Drake’s hit song “Nokia” isn’t getting radio play. He trolled fans of the Toronto rapper who have been arguing as such during Tuesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club. “Drake and Party are out here right now, selling records, getting radio play, doing what they do. He’s just a sore loser,” Charlamagne said. “ I saw something yesterday that was like, ‘“Nokia’s” charting at number six or something with no radio play.’ Who not playing ‘Nokia?’ I hear it on radio all the time.” The group also praised Drake and PartyNextDoor’s other hit song, “Gimme a Hug.”

As a clip of Charlamagne's comments circulated on social media, fans of Drake remained adamant in their position. "They need to end this show. Have DJ Envy and Loren have a spin off and keep it moving," one user wrote. Another added: "The breakfast club should be cancelled they spread misinformation, perpetuate stereotypes, and have a negative impact on the public."

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

The topic of Nokia arose while Charlamagne Tha God was discussing Universal Music Group’s recent motion to dismiss Drake’s defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Charlamagne noted that the company’s argument to dismiss mirrors his own stance on the lawsuit. “It’s really just that simple. He’s just a sore loser,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast y’all wanna make everybody a revolutionary. Y’all want Drake to be raging against the machine so bad. Y’all was on podcasts sounding all dramatic saying, ‘Oh my God. UMG is gonna kill Drake.’ Y’all so dramatic and dumb.”

Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlie, has since responded to the motion, saying in a statement caught by Variety: “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence. This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”