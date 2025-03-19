"The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit

In January of this year, Drake decided to officially sue Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us." In his lawsuit, he accuses the label of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. Earlier this week, UMG fired back, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
UMG threw some serious shade in the motion too. They suggested that Drake simply filed the lawsuit because he's made he lost his battle with Kendrick. In their words, he allegedly "lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” Drake's attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, was quick to fire back.
Drake's UMG Lawsuit
He called the motion a "desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability," making it clear that he doesn't plan on backing down. Gottlieb stated that they will continue to uncover UMG's alleged "long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists." The Joe Budden Podcast discussed all of this during a recent episode, revealing how they think the legal battle will end. "I think PartyNextDoor better be in the studio coming up with the fastest 'Nokia' remix he can," Budden joked. "That's what I think [...] If I'm PartyNextDoor, I'm not leaving the studio until I come up with another one of that."
"I'm over the lawsuit sh*t," he continued. "I'm over the lawsuit sh*t, above my pay grade. I don't know who's doing what, I don't know why they're doing it, it's a last year thing to me. Let it be relevant to the people it's relevant to which is UMG, Lucian, and f*cking Drake, OVO. I don't care." Budden went on, claiming that he believes the lawsuit will ultimately be dismissed.
Read More: Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future & More In Unhinged Twitter Rant