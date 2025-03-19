"The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 111 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Podcast UMG Motion Drake Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Universal Music Group recently called Drake's lawsuit a "misguided attempt to salve his wounds" following his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

In January of this year, Drake decided to officially sue Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us." In his lawsuit, he accuses the label of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. Earlier this week, UMG fired back, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

UMG threw some serious shade in the motion too. They suggested that Drake simply filed the lawsuit because he's made he lost his battle with Kendrick. In their words, he allegedly "lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” Drake's attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, was quick to fire back.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Clowns Drake As UMG Files Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

He called the motion a "desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability," making it clear that he doesn't plan on backing down. Gottlieb stated that they will continue to uncover UMG's alleged "long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists." The Joe Budden Podcast discussed all of this during a recent episode, revealing how they think the legal battle will end. "I think PartyNextDoor better be in the studio coming up with the fastest 'Nokia' remix he can," Budden joked. "That's what I think [...] If I'm PartyNextDoor, I'm not leaving the studio until I come up with another one of that."

"I'm over the lawsuit sh*t," he continued. "I'm over the lawsuit sh*t, above my pay grade. I don't know who's doing what, I don't know why they're doing it, it's a last year thing to me. Let it be relevant to the people it's relevant to which is UMG, Lucian, and f*cking Drake, OVO. I don't care." Budden went on, claiming that he believes the lawsuit will ultimately be dismissed.

Read More: Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future & More In Unhinged Twitter Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music UMG Demands To End Discovery In Drake Lawsuit Over His Efforts To See "Confidential" Documents 124
Drake Fires Back UMG Hip Hop News Music Drake Fires Back At UMG's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” 3.2K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Charlamagne Tha God Clowns Drake As UMG Files Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit 718
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He Thinks Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Has A Case To Sue Drake 9.0K