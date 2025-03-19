UMG Demands To End Discovery In Drake Lawsuit Over His Efforts To See "Confidential" Documents

Per sources, Drake's attorney has also responded with some fiery and pointed words for his client's parent label.

UMG (Universal Music Group) already feels that the lawsuit Drake has placed upon them has little chance of shaking things up. But they also think that the OVO boss is doing too much by trying to unearth incredibly "sensitive" information. What they are referring to is contracts, including Kendrick Lamar's. That report comes from Billboard Pro and because of his invasive efforts, the industry giant is looking to end any further discovery. The Music Essentials shares similarities in their reporting. They also discovered that Drake is demanding "executive compensation details, specifically the annual incentive plans for John Janick, CEO of Interscope Records." The latter is a subset of UMG, one that Lamar is also associated with.

Not too long after UMG decided to put in this request, Drizzy's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, clapped back in with an accusatory statement. He says, "It is unsurprising that UMG is desperate to avoid discovery. This motion is a ploy to delay producing documents and communications that UMG hopes to keep hidden and buried. If UMG has nothing to hide, it should not have an issue with discovery." It will be interesting to see if the judge will accept or deny the entity's demands.

UMG Dismisses Drake Defamation Lawsuit

If it is denied, then a lot of interesting digital and physical documentation could surface. In turn, this could be an industry-shifting move for artists and how labels have to move forward when it comes to their practices. Hopefully, the court comes to a decision sooner rather than later. UMG is really pushing to put this entire debacle to bed and their previous motion to dismiss shows that 100 percent.

Earlier this week, they dragged Drake in their filing. "[He] lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice."

