Drake's Lawsuit Clowned For Claiming Kendrick Lamar Is From Oakland

BY Elias Andrews 404 Views
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen court side during an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
More 6 God mockery.

Drake cannot seem to catch a break in the court of public opinion. He withdrew his legal petition against UMG and Spotify on Tuesday. Fans debated whether this meant the rapper was backing down or content with the agreement he struck behind closed doors. Neither proved to be true. Drake filed a true blue suit against UMG and Spotify on Wednesday, January 15. He's suing the massive companies for defamation, in relation to the Kendrick Lamar diss "Not Like Us." Fans were quick to notice a major error regarding K. Dot's personal information, though.

As noted by TMZ, the 81-page lawsuit states that Kendrick Lamar is from Oakland. "Later, the Recording threatens that if Drake comes to Oakland," the suit reads. "Where Lamar grew up, he will not make it out alive: 'I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop.'" Anybody who has listened to Lamar knows this to be false. Kendrick Lamar is one of the most iconic Compton rappers of all time. He has a song literally called "Compton" and the chorus is "ain't no city quite like mine." Lamar could not be more Compton if he tried.

Drake's Lawsuit Misreported K. Dot's Hometown

Culturally, there's a pretty huge separation between Oakland and Compton. The only real similarity is that both cities are in California. Drake knows where Kendrick Lamar is from, based on all of the references he made to the CPT on his disses "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." It seems as though the Toronto star did not take the time to proofread the suit before making it available to the public. Social media proceeded to mock Drake for making such a haphazard mistake. Some were confused as to how the rapper could let such a big mistake get through. Others merely delighted in seeing Drizzy take another "L."

"So, Drake didn’t think he should have read the suit before submitting," one user asked. Another made fun of the rumors surrounding Drake's penchant for using ghostwriters. They questioned whether the rapper relied on other people to put the lawsuit together without weighing in on it himself. "Did someone ghost write his lawsuit too," they asked. Regardless of what happened, it's yet another bad look for the 6 God.

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
