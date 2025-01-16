Drake's Lawsuit Clowned For Claiming Kendrick Lamar Is From Oakland

Drake cannot seem to catch a break in the court of public opinion. He withdrew his legal petition against UMG and Spotify on Tuesday. Fans debated whether this meant the rapper was backing down or content with the agreement he struck behind closed doors. Neither proved to be true. Drake filed a true blue suit against UMG and Spotify on Wednesday, January 15. He's suing the massive companies for defamation, in relation to the Kendrick Lamar diss "Not Like Us." Fans were quick to notice a major error regarding K. Dot's personal information, though.

As noted by TMZ, the 81-page lawsuit states that Kendrick Lamar is from Oakland. "Later, the Recording threatens that if Drake comes to Oakland," the suit reads. "Where Lamar grew up, he will not make it out alive: 'I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop.'" Anybody who has listened to Lamar knows this to be false. Kendrick Lamar is one of the most iconic Compton rappers of all time. He has a song literally called "Compton" and the chorus is "ain't no city quite like mine." Lamar could not be more Compton if he tried.

Drake's Lawsuit Misreported K. Dot's Hometown

Culturally, there's a pretty huge separation between Oakland and Compton. The only real similarity is that both cities are in California. Drake knows where Kendrick Lamar is from, based on all of the references he made to the CPT on his disses "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." It seems as though the Toronto star did not take the time to proofread the suit before making it available to the public. Social media proceeded to mock Drake for making such a haphazard mistake. Some were confused as to how the rapper could let such a big mistake get through. Others merely delighted in seeing Drizzy take another "L."