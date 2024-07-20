Elliot Wilson Seems To Shadily Respond To Charlamagne Tha God's Comments On Him

Charlamagne Tha God had expressed his opinion that Elliott Wilson shouldn't have been top five in Complex's 2024 rap media ranking.

While most hip-hop fans are more concerned with beef between its artists, the genre's cultural leaders and media exponents are seemingly just as prone to some tension. Moreover, some folks think that Elliott Wilson and Charlamagne Tha God are experiencing a bit of a rift right now thanks to some recent statements floating around the Internet. What seems to have sparked this, if this is true at all, is Charlamagne's recent podcast comments about his belief that Wilson shouldn't have landed in the top five of Complex's 2024 hip-hop media power ranking. Whether or not this struck a chord with the Rap Radar personality is a mystery, but the damage is already done for many people online.

"A HOF career 3rd mic n***a crying about my top 5 status," Elliott Wilson mysteriously tweeted on Saturday (July 20), which came after Charlamagne Tha God's comments. "Legacy these nuts, I got great content on the way. #2024 [goat emoji]." This perspective is particularly interesting and slightly eyebrow-raising because Charlamagne actually landed at number four on Complex's list, whereas Wilson was number five.

Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Complex's Rap Media Ranking

"Salute to Vlad, I think Vlad should be higher," Charlamagne Tha God reacted to DJ Vlad's number six placement on the Complex list. "What else we got? Elliott! You shouldn't be number five. Number four, Charlamagne Tha God." Of course, this comment is so brief, vague, and lacking in detail that you can interpret it in a lot of different ways. Is Charlamagne suggesting that Wilson should be higher than five or lower? With this perspective in mind, his retort comes off as a little more reactionary, and other fans think that he could be talking about another media figure like Joe Budden instead.

Elliott Wilson's Response