Elliott Wilson Slammed For Offset & Quavo Post Featuring Gunna

Elliott Wilson is coming under fire on Twitter for posting a photo of Offset with Gunna next to a photo of Quavo wearing a “Free Young Thug” shirt. Fans believe he is trying to start drama between the two with the post. Ice of the Joe Budden Podcast was one of the voices to criticize Wilson, responding sarcastically: “hip hop journalism.”

“Documenting Quavo's reaction to Offset kickin' it with Gunna is actually hip-hop journalism,” Wilson fired back on Twitter. In another tweet, he added: “Trolling. Hating. Messy. Y'all talk in zesty internet terms. But often don't know what you're talking about.”

Elliott Wilson Attends Tidal's "Rock The Vote" Concert

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Elliott Wilson attends Tidal X: The Rock the Vote Benefit Concert at Barclays Center on October 21, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ice was far from the only one to call out Wilson. Another user wrote: "U prolly the messiest most unserious 60 year old ever. Real journalism tho bucko." One replied: "This is Quavo 2nd time wearing this t-shirt and he has posted Free Thug on his IG story twice in last few months. He also has a happy bday post for him on his page. Stop reaching!"

Elliott Wilson Compares Offset & Quavo

The Offset and Quavo post isn't the only drama Wilson has dealt with online in recent days. When Nicki Minaj went on Kai Cenat's live stream, Wilson posted a screenshot from it featuring her dancing with the caption: "Hip Hop journalism." He later apologized to Cenat for the remark. “I apologize to @KaiCenat and his fam,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a platform, and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and the young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Elliott Wilson on HotNewHipHop.

