Elliot Wilson Shades Nicki Minaj & Kai Cenat's Stream

Nicki Minaj joined Kai Cenat for his stream last night, and from the looks of things, had a blast. She got a chance to meet some of the streamer's family members and friends, threw it back to her Lil Uzi Vert collab, and more. Nicki has a lot going on these days, considering the release of her highly-anticipated LP Pink Friday 2 and upcoming tour, and fans were glad to see her having some fun.

Not everybody was impressed with Nicki's appearance on Kai's stream, however. Hip-hop journalist Elliot Wilson, for example, recently took to X to share his sarcastic take on the team-up. He shared a screenshot from the stream, which shows Nicki twerking while the 21-year-old and his crew cheer her on, simply captioning it "Hip Hop Journalism."

Many have taken this as a dig at the appearance, as he appears to insinuate that artists' new means of promotion are inherently less valuable than what he could provide, like a formal sit-down interview. Some commenters have now taken aim at Wilson, claiming that it's unfair of him to throw shade when appearances like this generate a ton of buzz. Many are coming to Nicki's defense, noting how she's connecting with younger fans while supporting a young Black man with a platform.

"Sir … you’re old news, this is the new wave.. KEEP UP!" one critical Instagram commenter writes. Another says, "Nicki went & HAD FUN. It was about good vibes anybody hating on the stream is a HATER GAGGGG." Others are noting how Nicki's also been doing plenty more traditional interviews lately as well. "I’m glad she allowed people to see who she truly is instead of watching a boring interview that we saw her do 100x already!" a fan says. "She was able to be herself & ppl that didn’t like her can see she’s human & fun." What do you think of Elliot Wilson's reaction to Nicki Minaj's stream with Kai Cenat? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

