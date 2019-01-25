Elliot Wilson
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Responds To Elliot Wilson's Nicki Minaj Stream Criticism, Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God's PraiseElliot Wilson wasn't a fan of Nicki Minaj's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream last month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicElliot Wilson Shades Nicki Minaj & Kai Cenat's StreamNot everybody was impressed with Nicki Minaj's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicConway The Machine Reflects On Close Friendship With JAY-ZConway The Machine says that JAY-Z is one of the only people in the music industry who cares about him.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolo G Reveals His Thoughts About Album SalesIn an interview with Elliot Wilson, Polo G proudly declares that he's more focused on creating quality music than doing numbers.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJim Jones Reflects On Facing Cam'ron In A Hit BattleJim Jones reflects on whether he'd be able to defeat his Diplomats partner Cam'ron in a Verzuz-style battle of the hits. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Reveals Status Of Kanye West CollaborationWestside Gunn and Kanye West have formed a great relationship in recent times. By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Talks "The Allegory," Yelawolf, And Lord Jamar On Rap RadarRoyce Da 5'9" opens up about "The Allegory," developing as a producer, and his current stance on Yelawolf during his new Rap Radar interview. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hits TIDAL's "Car Test"Fresh off the release of "Artist 2.0," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie chops it up with Elliot Wilson on TIDAL's "Car Test." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicConway Clarifies Dreamville & TDE Comments, Has "Mad Love" For Both LabelsHe says both squads are "the illest groups," but Griselda is "just as ill."By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Recalls Going Broke From Withdrawing $50K Cash DailyGotta support the squad. By Noah C
- MusicT.I. Is Not Interested In Hearing Unsolicited Street FreestylesT.I. presents an alternative to those "street bars" you've been practicing. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Recalls Him & Jay-Z Feeling Like "Proud Uncles" Towards Nipsey HussleSnoop Dogg rides around with Elliot Wilson on the latest episode of "Car Test."By Aron A.
- MusicAri Lennox Says "Shea Butter Baby" Is A Celebration Of Black WomenThe singer talked about the inspiration behind the project with Elliot Wilson.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay Electronica Continues To Tease "Possibly, Likely" Jay Z Collaborative ProjectHe jumped online for a quick Q&A session.By Erika Marie
- Music2 Chainz Talks "Rap Or Go To The League" On TIDAL's CRWN2 Chainz hits the stage for a conversation with TIDAL's Elliot Wilson. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Smitten With Cardi B's "Middle Child" Co-Sign: "Made My Whole Week"Cole gets the proverbial co-sign from Cardi B.By Devin Ch