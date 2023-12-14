Nicki Minaj Reveals "Needle" Was Initially Meant For Drake's "For All The Dogs"

Nicki Minaj and Drake finally reunited on Pink Friday 2. The latest project from New York’s finest hit streaming services on December 8th and it certainly didn’t disappoint. The tracklist boasts 22 songs with Nicki holding down the majority of it on her own. However, Drake and J. Cole's appearance became highlights once she unveiled the project in its entirety. The former appears on “Needle,” marking another exceptional addition to their collaborative streak together.

On Wednesday (December 13), Nicki Minaj continued her press run for Pink Friday 2 with Kai Cenat. She slid through to the AMP House for an incredibly entertaining stream where they discussed an array of topics. Eventually, Nicki shed some light on her and Drake’s latest collaboration. However, it also doubles as an explanation for her absence on For All The Dogs. “Originally, it was for Drake’s album,” she said, adding that she immediately fell in love with the song and hoped that it would somehow land on Pink Friday 2. “And then what happened was, in the end, Drake – and he was about to turn in For All The Dogs – he sent me two songs… That same day, he also told me, ‘Hey, I’m not using ‘Needle’ for the album ‘cause it doesn’t fit the sonic vibe. Do you want it?’”

Classic Dricki Vibes

Nicki continued to explain that it felt like a perfect collaboration for herself and Drake, one that aligns with the numerous other records that they’ve linked up on in the past. “It just reminds me of all of my Dricki nostalgia. The song is so Drake,” she said. Only Drake can do it and it reminds me for the first time like when we collaborated on ‘Moment 4 Life,’ which was on Pink Friday 1,” Kai chimed in, referring to “Moment For Life” as a “motivational and inspirational” song.

Although Drake confirmed that Nicki Minaj would appear on For All The Dogs, the Barbz certainly felt a type of way when her name wasn’t on the tracklist. Fortunately, it worked out in the end and Drake and Nicki Minaj closed out the year on a high note together. Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts about Pink Friday 2 in the comments below.

