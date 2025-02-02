Will Donald Trump Pardon The Fugees' Pras After Corruption Conviction?

Could Trump gift Pras a pardon?

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for Pras, the Grammy-winning Fugees member facing up to 22 years in prison for federal conspiracy and corruption charges. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Michel’s legal team is exploring clemency options as he awaits sentencing.

Pras’s conviction stems from his alleged role in a multibillion-dollar international fraud scheme that brought down a Malaysian prime minister, implicated Goldman Sachs executives, and entangled Hollywood figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio. The case, described by the FBI as the largest kleptocracy investigation in history, centers on fugitive financier Jho Low and his embezzlement of funds from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Fugees' Pras Consider For Pardon By President Trump

His clemency request is reportedly being handled by Adam Katz, a lawyer with deep ties to Trump’s inner circle. Katz has represented Rudy Giuliani and worked on cases involving Steve Bannon and other high-profile Trump allies. During Trump’s first term, Katz secured a commutation for a California businesswoman convicted of fraud shortly after her brother made a major donation to Trump’s reelection campaign. If Trump grants the pardon, Michel’s high-stakes legal battle could take an unexpected turn. One that would only deepen the intrigue surrounding his case. The Fugees were set to embark on a reunion tour while the rap star dealt with his legal issues.

Pras Michel and Donald Trump share a history. In 1998, Trump made a cameo on Michel’s debut solo album, Ghetto Supastar, offering words of encouragement. Now, with Trump appealing his own felony conviction, their legal paths may intersect once more. Pras has maintained that he acted in America’s interest. His defense highlights his role in securing the release of a pregnant U.S. citizen detained in China, a move his attorney calls a “great service” to the country. However, prosecutors argue he functioned as a political fixer for Low, helping to launder money and lobby U.S. officials on China’s behalf.

