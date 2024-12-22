U.S. Government Seeks $64 Million From Fugees' Pras Over Financial Crimes Conviction

Is Pras on the hook for millions?

The government seeks the seizure of over $64 million from Pras of the Fuguees after his conviction on financial charges. Federal prosecutors argue the funds stem from illegal lobbying efforts and fraudulent schemes designed to bypass U.S. financial systems. In a motion filed in Washington, D.C., prosecutors requested a forfeiture judgment of $64,923,226.40. They claim the amount represents funds funneled into Pras’ accounts through covert operations. The news follows Pras's attempt to sue Lauryn Hill for canceling their anticipated reunion tour. Hill canceled the tour over the summer for unforeseen reasons.

The case centers on Pras’ relationship with Jho Low, the fugitive Malaysian financier at the heart of the 1MDB embezzlement scandal. Prosecutors allege that Pras received roughly $104 million from Low to influence U.S. government officials. This effort included lobbying for the dismissal of a Justice Department investigation into Low’s activities and pushing for the extradition of a Chinese dissident at Beijing’s request. Court filings reveal that Pras concealed the origins of the funds using a network of shell companies, fake contracts, and fraudulent financial agreements. Prosecutors allege that Pras worked with co-conspirators. They reportedly orchestrated a scheme to access U.S. banks.

“Michel and Higginbotham created fake contracts and agreements and repeatedly lied to financial institutions to fraudulently obtain access to $104.24 million from Low,” prosecutors stated in court documents. Pras's trial, one of the most high-profile celebrity cases involving foreign lobbying, exposed the intricate connections between global financial crime, politics, and pop culture. The Fugees group member has been curious about his future and spoke candidly about it in November.