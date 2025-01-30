The Game Slams Donald Trump For Ignoring Altadena During Trip To Los Angeles

The Game isn't happy with the president.

The Game called out Donald Trump in a video on his Instagram page, Wednesday, following the president's trip to Los Angeles where he visited victims of the devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The hometown rapper was upset that Trump only paid attention to the wealthy neighborhood and not other areas where people have lost their homes.

“Most of the big media outlets, the president… I think President Trump went over to the affected areas of Pacific Palisades, but he didn’t make his way to Altadena,” Game said. “I’m not telling President Trump what he has to do or what he should do or nothing like that, but let’s not forget about Altadena.” Speaking about the topic further with TMZ, Game elaborated: “Obviously Trump came to see the Palisades Fire and everyone affected needs hearts, but these people are just as important. I think that President Trump and anybody else that is running the country need to come down here and do their due diligence here as well.”

The Game Calls Out Donald Trump

It's not the first time Game has attempted to draw attention to the victims in Altadena. Speaking with The Shade Room, earlier this month, he complained about the lack of media attention on the neighborhood. "I think more attention needs to be-- and this is not to slight anybody or say anything bad about anybody, I think everybody should just be treated equally as far as life, all humans. I'm African-American, so I'm gonna stand for Black people every time. But I'm also a human so I get it on both sides. I think the Eaton fire in the Black historical neighborhood in Altadena needs more coverage," he explained.

Game has been lending a helping hand to firefighters as well as victims and their families throughout the last few weeks. At one point, he even offered to cover Airbnb costs for people who have lost their homes to the fires.

