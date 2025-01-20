The Game Argues The Media Needs To Pay More Attention To Black Wildfire Survivors In L.A.

The Game says the media isn't paying enough attention to the Black wildfire survivors in Los Angeles who lost their homes in neighborhoods like Altadena. Speaking with The Shade Room for a new interview, the L.A. native explained that it will take people there much longer to rebuild their properties as they don't have as much money as many victims in the Pacific Palisades.

"I think more attention needs to be-- and this is not to slight anybody or say anything bad about anybody, I think everybody should just be treated equally as far as life, all humans. I'm African-American, so I'm gonna stand for Black people every time. But I'm also a human so I get it on both sides. I think the Eaton fire in the Black historical neighborhood in Altadena needs more coverage," he explained.

Wildfires Level Homes In Altadena, California

Properties were destroyed in Altadena. California after the Eaton wildfire leveled homes and businesses on Wednesday. © Megan Smith / U.S.A. TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game continued: "Especially by The Shade Room. Not that y'all not doing that but media outlets need to really tune in to what's going on down there. Because it's gonna take a little bit longer to rebuild over there because Pacific Palisades, those homes were $20 and $30 million. Not saying that it's a material thing or money thing but of course, if you have more money, you'll be able to rebuild faster. So, I think all efforts should be evenly distributed over there with my people."

The Game Speaks On L.A. Fires