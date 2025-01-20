The Game Argues The Media Needs To Pay More Attention To Black Wildfire Survivors In L.A.

The Game says the media isn't paying enough attention to the Black wildfire survivors in Los Angeles who lost their homes in neighborhoods like Altadena. Speaking with The Shade Room for a new interview, the L.A. native explained that it will take people there much longer to rebuild their properties as they don't have as much money as many victims in the Pacific Palisades.
"I think more attention needs to be-- and this is not to slight anybody or say anything bad about anybody, I think everybody should just be treated equally as far as life, all humans. I'm African-American, so I'm gonna stand for Black people every time. But I'm also a human so I get it on both sides. I think the Eaton fire in the Black historical neighborhood in Altadena needs more coverage," he explained.
Wildfires Level Homes In Altadena, California
Game continued: "Especially by The Shade Room. Not that y'all not doing that but media outlets need to really tune in to what's going on down there. Because it's gonna take a little bit longer to rebuild over there because Pacific Palisades, those homes were $20 and $30 million. Not saying that it's a material thing or money thing but of course, if you have more money, you'll be able to rebuild faster. So, I think all efforts should be evenly distributed over there with my people."
The Game Speaks On L.A. Fires
It's not the first time Game has spoken out since the wildfires decimated countless homes in L.A., earlier this month. He's previously offered to cover the costs of Airbnbs for displaced families. He also offered to assist firefighters in any way he could. "These fighters are coming from all over the city, state & country to help put an end to what has been a long week of catastrophic events caused by these fires," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "They kept thanking me for being here… and in my mind I’m like, 'No, THANK YOU!!!' for doing the unimaginable in a time of pure terror & despair." In response to his interview with The Shade Room, fans on social media have been showing him plenty of love. Check out The Game's latest comments on the wildfires in Los Angeles below.
