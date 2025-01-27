The Game Ties Rainfall In L.A. To Kobe Bryant In Heartfelt Post About The Wildfires

The Game brought up the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi while discussing rainfall in L.A. on Sunday. He noted that the rain came on the five-year anniversary of their death. The city had been in desperate need of rainfall amid the devastating wildfires that have been impacting the area.

“It rained in Los Angeles today on the 5th anniversary of Kobe’s, Gigi’s & all the beautiful souls that passed with them on this day 5 years ago & now all the fires are pretty much fully contained with a little help from Mother Nature,” he captioned a photo of himself in front of a "thank you" message. “Still, I can’t forget the amount of care, dedication, work & love every one from near and far poured into what has been the longest 2 1/2 weeks of devastation in my city that I’ve ever witnessed in my adult life. If you prayed, donated, posted, shared stories or just took time out of your day to spread love for us all here in the city during this time… I truly ‘THANK YOU’ from the bottom of my heart.”

The Game Discusses The L.A. Wildfires

Game continued: “As the smoke clears, the aftermath of what happened doesn’t & I want everyone effected to know I stand with you 100% in the next phase of rebuilding with the families & areas that lost everything.. especially ALTA DENA !!!! Myself, @attorneycrump, @steverifkind, @sharisrhodes & @wrapcitydetailing & @travforthestars amongst others have been on the ground with the people pulling together resources for future solutions to help the many who seen their lives uprooted this month.” Check out the full post on Instagram above.