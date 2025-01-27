The Game Ties Rainfall In L.A. To Kobe Bryant In Heartfelt Post About The Wildfires

BY Cole Blake
2019 BET Experience - BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
The Game is grateful for the rainfall in Los Angeles.

The Game brought up the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi while discussing rainfall in L.A. on Sunday. He noted that the rain came on the five-year anniversary of their death. The city had been in desperate need of rainfall amid the devastating wildfires that have been impacting the area.

“It rained in Los Angeles today on the 5th anniversary of Kobe’s, Gigi’s & all the beautiful souls that passed with them on this day 5 years ago & now all the fires are pretty much fully contained with a little help from Mother Nature,” he captioned a photo of himself in front of a "thank you" message. “Still, I can’t forget the amount of care, dedication, work & love every one from near and far poured into what has been the longest 2 1/2 weeks of devastation in my city that I’ve ever witnessed in my adult life. If you prayed, donated, posted, shared stories or just took time out of your day to spread love for us all here in the city during this time… I truly ‘THANK YOU’ from the bottom of my heart.”

The Game Discusses The L.A. Wildfires

Game continued: “As the smoke clears, the aftermath of what happened doesn’t & I want everyone effected to know I stand with you 100% in the next phase of rebuilding with the families & areas that lost everything.. especially ALTA DENA !!!! Myself, @attorneycrump, @steverifkind, @sharisrhodes & @wrapcitydetailing & @travforthestars amongst others have been on the ground with the people pulling together resources for future solutions to help the many who seen their lives uprooted this month.” Check out the full post on Instagram above.

It isn't the first time Game has discussed the wildfires and called special attention to Altadena. He previously told The Shade Room that the media needs to put more focus on the destruction in that neighborhood.

