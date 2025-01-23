Joie Chavis Reveals How The L.A. Wildfires Dramatically Affected Her Living Conditions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Joie Chavis attends Day 1 at Alo House on June 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Alo Yoga)
Joie Chavis had to stay at her mother's house for several days.

Joie Chavis has spoken out about her living situation following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. In a video on social media, she explained that her home survived the fires; however, due to damage in the surrounding her, authorities told her to avoid her property for the next 10 days. In turn, she's been staying with her mother and “rotating four of five outfits."

When The Shade Room shared the update on Instagram, fans began misinterpreting her story, which led to Chavis hopping in the comments section. "The green screen is crazy. This was two weeks ago. Im good, and always will be! Y’all always find something negative to say," she wrote. "Of course I was staying with my mom during evacuations by choice! Of course i couldn’t go home and get the necessities at the time. Speaking to my followers about the wildfires and y’all always make it negative or about my bd’s and what they got. That was the reality of the situation during the evacuations. Let’s continue to pray for the people who have no home to go to, now leave me tf alone."

Joie Chavis Updates Fans On Her Living Situation

The wildfires in Los Angeles have been affecting numerous celebrities in addition to Chavis. Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi and more have all been impacted by the evacuations that have taken place in the city.

Outside of celebrities, plenty of other locals have been seriously impacted. The Game said in a recent interview with The Shade Room that the media needs to pay more attention to those who lost their homes in neighborhoods like Altadena. "It's gonna take a little bit longer to rebuild over there because Pacific Palisades, those homes were $20 and $30 million. Not saying that it's a material thing or money thing but of course, if you have more money, you'll be able to rebuild faster. So, I think all efforts should be evenly distributed over there with my people," he said.

