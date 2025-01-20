Andre 3000 One Of 100 Plus Artists Contributing Unreleased Music To Compilation Album For California Wildfire Relief

2016 ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Andre 3000 performs on stage during the 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage)
Leaving Records is helping out fellow artists impacted by these horrific wildfires.

The impact of the Los Angeles area wildfires is more than known at this point. Lives have tragically been lost, homes have been engulfed by the raging flames, leaving thousands to evacuate. They are currently wreaking havoc today as well, and these could be a storyline for at least a week or two more. We continue to think about everyone who has been affected in way by this horrific natural disaster. Our deepest thanks go out to the first responders, fire fighters and others bravely combating the flames. Your service will never be forgotten nor taken for granted.

Furthermore, we are sending our best to our musical family with any artists that have been impacted as well. There's been quite a few in our genre of expertise that are dealing with the fires and doing what they can to help out. One of the latest we can add to the latter list is Andre 3000. According to Uproxx, he's one of at least 100 plus musicians generously sharing some unreleased material for wildfire relief.

Andre 3000's Music Is Going Toward A Great Cause

You can find one of Andre 3000's lost tracks on a project called Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires. It's exclusively available on Bandcamp and you can use the link above to access it. This 98-song project's physical sales, which include a vinyl ($40), cassette tape ($35) and digital copy ($15) will go directly to "Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need." 50 percent of the proceeds will go there specifically.

Then, the other half will go to "displaced Black families and community impacted by the fires." This information was provided by Leaving Records' Emmett Shoemaker. He issued a lengthy statement talking about this project and the importance of chipping in ethically. You can read his full empowering address with the first "[Via]" link below.

