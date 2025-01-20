Playboi Carti Leaves Fans Groaning After Posting Up With Latto Amid "I AM MUSIC" Demands

BY Zachary Horvath 3.5K Views
playboi carti
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Playboi Carti attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Latto attends the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
What do you think this IG post means?

DJ Akademiks believes the longer Playboi Carti waits to drop I AM MUSIC, the better it is. You may not want to tell the rapper's fans that or they might blow a fuse. The pressure on the Georgia MC is palpable, to say the least, every day he doesn't announce an official release date. The hip-hop media pundit believes that we could receive it next month, but no one is going to believe anything until the album is out on streaming platforms. It's been just over four years since Whole Lotta Red and at this point, we might hit the five-year mark.

Some are even thinking that this album is a lost cause and urging its creator to keep it. That's the energy today as well after Playboi Carti hopped on his Opium IG burner account and posted some new photos. However, they weren't just of him though. In the collage, he's seen with fellow Atlanta native Latto and in some extremely avant-garde outfits. The label founder is wearing two different ensembles. The first of which is a neon green long sleeve shirt and matching belt.

Playboi Carti Claims This Year Is His

The items are paired with a Limp Bizkit cut-off, and baggy black pants. Then, for the other fit, he's rocking an early 2000's aesthetic with looser jean shorts, a New York Yankees varsity jacket and brown cap. Latto is dressed down in all black with the statement piece being a Chanel face mask. Playboi Carti's caption though is what has the fans chirping, but not in a positive way.

"HUMBLE LIKE A MF BUT DIS YEAR MINE LATTO AH REAL 1," he writes. "N**** acting like he gonna drop in 2025," one user barks back. "Stop dying your eyebrows and really drop this album," another implores. With a caption like this though, it makes you wonder if he and the self-proclaimed best femcee in the game have something finally coming. After all, they were supposed to have a song ("Blick Sum") on her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. However, he didn't clear his verse, potentially due to leaks days before the LP's release. Or she could be a feature on I AM MUSIC. But if there's one thing we've learned for now is that anything that comes from Carti must be taken with a major grain of salt.

