Playboi Carti Leaves Fans Groaning After Posting Up With Latto Amid "I AM MUSIC" Demands

DJ Akademiks believes the longer Playboi Carti waits to drop I AM MUSIC, the better it is. You may not want to tell the rapper's fans that or they might blow a fuse. The pressure on the Georgia MC is palpable, to say the least, every day he doesn't announce an official release date. The hip-hop media pundit believes that we could receive it next month, but no one is going to believe anything until the album is out on streaming platforms. It's been just over four years since Whole Lotta Red and at this point, we might hit the five-year mark.

Some are even thinking that this album is a lost cause and urging its creator to keep it. That's the energy today as well after Playboi Carti hopped on his Opium IG burner account and posted some new photos. However, they weren't just of him though. In the collage, he's seen with fellow Atlanta native Latto and in some extremely avant-garde outfits. The label founder is wearing two different ensembles. The first of which is a neon green long sleeve shirt and matching belt.

Playboi Carti Claims This Year Is His

The items are paired with a Limp Bizkit cut-off, and baggy black pants. Then, for the other fit, he's rocking an early 2000's aesthetic with looser jean shorts, a New York Yankees varsity jacket and brown cap. Latto is dressed down in all black with the statement piece being a Chanel face mask. Playboi Carti's caption though is what has the fans chirping, but not in a positive way.