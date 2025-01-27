Latto Announces Playboi Carti Collab, "Blick Sum" Remix, Dropping At Midnight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Latto performs at Acrisure Arena as a part of The Special 2our with Lizzo in Palm Desert, Calif., Friday, June 2, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans have wanted this version for months now.

Latto and Playboi Carti were supposed to drop a collab titled "Blick Sum" last year, but it didn't end up panning out... Until now. Moreover the Atlanta femcee called upon her fellow Georgia native to drop a remix to the track on Tuesday (January 28) at midnight, which means we're only a few hours away from both the record and what seems like its accompanying music video. At least, that's what Big Mama suggested with a short clip of the two that she shared on social media. Fans have already been loving this version of the song since it leaked months ago, so they must feel quite excited that we're actually getting it officially.

For those unaware, "Blick Sum" appeared – albeit without Playboi Carti – on Latto's last album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and fans wondered whether the track's previous leak is what led Carti to not clear his verse for the song. But with this remix in mind now, a lot of fans think that the 26-year-old might drop a full deluxe version to the record soon, which would certainly make sense.

Read More: Latto's Latest Twerking Display Gives Fans A Serious Case Of Whiplash

Latto Announces Playboi Carti Collab

Speaking of new albums, though, what fans are really curious about is whether or not this Latto collab indicates if Playboi Carti is any closer to dropping his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Despite the hype behind singles like "H00DBYAIR," collabs like "Type S**t," and performances like Rolling Loud, we still have no album in sight. As with all these other moments we mentioned, this "Blick Sum" tease inspires faith and possible fulfillment, but we wouldn't bet on anything. After all, fans built websites, threads, and so much more to document all the lies and broken promises that we all heard up to this point.

Regardless, this Playboi Carti remix should be a killer track, and Latto finds herself in quite a reflective and content moment of her career. As such, maybe this is the perfect time to drop a Sugar Honey Iced Tea deluxe before her new era fully gets off the ground. An Opium link-up certainly works as a huge way to lead the way.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Denies Rumors That Playboi Carti Cut Ties With Him Over Grooming Scandal

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Latto Playboi Carti Blick Sum Music Video Hip Hop News Music Videos Latto & Playboi Carti Get Glitzy & Grimy In New Music Video For "Blick Sum" Remix 449
latto Songs Latto And Playboi Carti Link Up For Raucous Banger "Blick Sum (Remix)" 1.8K
playboi carti Music Playboi Carti Leaves Fans Groaning After Posting Up With Latto Amid "I AM MUSIC" Demands 3.5K
Syndication: Arizona Republic Relationships Latto Called Out For Allegedly Having Influencer Jumped Over 21 Savage Rumors 4.6K