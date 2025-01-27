Latto Announces Playboi Carti Collab, "Blick Sum" Remix, Dropping At Midnight

Latto and Playboi Carti were supposed to drop a collab titled "Blick Sum" last year, but it didn't end up panning out... Until now. Moreover the Atlanta femcee called upon her fellow Georgia native to drop a remix to the track on Tuesday (January 28) at midnight, which means we're only a few hours away from both the record and what seems like its accompanying music video. At least, that's what Big Mama suggested with a short clip of the two that she shared on social media. Fans have already been loving this version of the song since it leaked months ago, so they must feel quite excited that we're actually getting it officially.

For those unaware, "Blick Sum" appeared – albeit without Playboi Carti – on Latto's last album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and fans wondered whether the track's previous leak is what led Carti to not clear his verse for the song. But with this remix in mind now, a lot of fans think that the 26-year-old might drop a full deluxe version to the record soon, which would certainly make sense.

Latto Announces Playboi Carti Collab

Speaking of new albums, though, what fans are really curious about is whether or not this Latto collab indicates if Playboi Carti is any closer to dropping his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Despite the hype behind singles like "H00DBYAIR," collabs like "Type S**t," and performances like Rolling Loud, we still have no album in sight. As with all these other moments we mentioned, this "Blick Sum" tease inspires faith and possible fulfillment, but we wouldn't bet on anything. After all, fans built websites, threads, and so much more to document all the lies and broken promises that we all heard up to this point.

Regardless, this Playboi Carti remix should be a killer track, and Latto finds herself in quite a reflective and content moment of her career. As such, maybe this is the perfect time to drop a Sugar Honey Iced Tea deluxe before her new era fully gets off the ground. An Opium link-up certainly works as a huge way to lead the way.