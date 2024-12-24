Latto's Latest Twerking Display Gives Fans A Serious Case Of Whiplash

Afro Nation Detroit
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Latto performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Latto is out here having a good time.

Latto has been having herself a sensational 2024 and for a whole bunch of reasons. Overall, many see her as one of the best women rappers in the game. Moreover, she has been getting recognition from various peers and continues to put out captivating singles and albums. While she was more active in the first half of the year, the second half has proven to be a lot more celebratory for her. After all, 2025 is just a week away, which means she can bring some new energy to the table.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Latto would want to turn up for her birthday, which she celebrated fairly recently. The artist was at a club recently, where she ordered herself the most expensive steak on the menu. As the food arrived to her table, she decided to turn around for everyone to see and ended up giving a show of her twerking skills. Of course, this video is making the rounds on social media, with many showcasing their thirst for the artist.

Latto Enjoys Her Birthday

Latto recently spoke about wanting to quite twerking, although it is clear that the act was calling to her like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin mask. At the end of the day, Latto is just having some fun, and you have to respect her desire to do that. Moreover, it is her birthday, so why not enjoy the fruits of her labor? It has been a whirlwind year, and we could all benefit from letting loose.

Going into next year, it will be very interesting to see what Latto has in store for us. She is someone who is always evolving her sound, and we're sure that the next era of her career is going to be something to remember. Until then, fans will just have to continue to listen to her current catalog, which is filled with anthems and club-ready bangers.

