Latto Stars In Light-Hearted Commercial For Drake's NOCTA Brand

Latto has got charisma.

Latto had a gargantuan 2024. The rapper broke through in a big way courtesy of popular singles and an acclaimed studio album. She’s entered the pantheon of superstar female artists. And on Monday night, Latto decided to collaborate with Drake. Not for a song or even a live performance, but for a commercial. The rapper starred in a commercial for the Drake and Nike sub label NOCTA, and brought her typical swagger to the table.

The winking commercial sees Latto promote “Big Mama’s Mini Market.” She's posed as the spokesperson for this fictional market, which sells nothing but NOCTA brand products. There’s NOCTA juice, cereal, and even deodorant. The commercial is shot and presented like a cheesy 90s ad, right down to the over-enthused voiceover. Latto helps to anchor the bit, though. She asks the viewer if they want a fly fit, before opening a refrigerator and showing off NOCTA shoes. The rapper works this real piece of promo in amidst promo of the aforementioned fictional products.

Latto Continues Her Winning Streak With Fun Appearance

Latto doesn’t get many chances to showcase her comedy chops, but they shine here. She delivers some absurd dialogue. She even has to stop her sales pitch because a microphone can be seen in the shot. Latto’s involvement in the NOCTA furthers her reputation as the "first lady of OVO." Despite not being signed to Drake’s label, Latto has repeatedly been compared to the 6 God in terms of style and content. Her latest album, Sugar Honey Ice Tea, was likened to Drake’s early work, albeit with a female touch. The two have also proven to have chemistry on record, as evidenced by the song "Housekeeping Knows."