Latto Threatens To Cuss Out Her Crew After First Night Of Tour Was A “Hot Mess”

According to Latto, her tour is off to a rough start.

This weekend, Latto kicked off her eagerly anticipated tour in support of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The 22-date trek began in Tampa with Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO, and as expected, fans had a blast. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't appear as though Latto is pleased with how her first night went. Shortly after her performance, she hopped online to give her review, making it clear that it wasn't what she expected.

“Show was a hot mess,” Latto began. “Could’ve been worse. But, hey baby, what can you do. I did my job.” She continued, revealing that she plans to speak to various members of her crew, who will surely know what went wrong sooner rather than later.

Latto Claims First Night Of Her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Tour Didn't Go As Planned

“I did my job,” she explained. “[The] lighting [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] video [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] wardrobe [team is] getting cussed out.” Hopefully, Latto and her team will be able to iron out some of these issues as the tour continues. Her next performance is currently scheduled for tomorrow (October 27) in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.