Latto Announces First Headlining Tour And Reveals Her Opening Acts

Latto is really blowing up.

Latto is having a great year. The rapper has seemingly moved from one strength to another throughout 2024's first half. She landed a high profile feature on a Drake song. She scored a major hit with "Sunday Service." Now, Latto is poised to take the next step in her career by embarking on her first ever tour as a headliner. The rapper broke the news on August 14. She not only unveiled the title of the tour, but she confirmed that she's taking two rising superstars with her as opening acts.

Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour will kick off October 25 in Tampa. The tour will span 22 cities, and end in Denver on December 7. The rapper is making sure to spread the love by bringing Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo on as on openers. Mariah the Scientist appeared on the song "Look What You Did" from Latto's new album. An album that managed to top the U.S. Apple Music album chart, and garner positive word of mouth from fans. The general consensus among listeners is that Latto hit it out of the park with the Sugar Honey Iced Tea album. It's safe to assume she'll do the same on tour.

Latto's Stage Presence Has Evolved Over The Years

Latto has been vocal about her superstar aspirations. She reflected on her stage presence during a recent interview with Billboard. "I’m most proud of my comfort onstage," she explained. "When I watch footage back, I’m like, 'Oh, my gosh. Who is she? That’s not the same girl from rehearsal.' I feel like I’m looking at a star." Latto also discussed some of the things she wants to implement into her stage show on the upcoming Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour.