Latto Labeling Lil' Kim The G.O.A.T. Of Female MCs Has Nicki Minaj Fans In An Uproar

Here come The Barbz.

If you don't plan on giving Nicki Minaj credit for what she's done for the hip-hop world, then prepare for the backlash. The Barbz are striking back once again after Latto's recent claim that Lil' Kim is indeed the G.O.A.T. of female rappers. In a recent chat with her sister on Complex, she was doing a Q&A following the release of her new studio LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. One of the question cards read, "Who is the GOAT female rapper?", and before really answering the question she dubbed herself the best ever.

"Big Mama", she replied. Her sister also agreed "not even being biased". After moving past the self-confidence, Latto decided to give Lil' Kim her flowers. She cites her timeless music and fashion as the main reasons. Additionally, perhaps in a subliminal manner, Latto thinks she's the best due to her being such "a queen".

Latto Dubs Lil' Kim The G.O.A.T.

As we said, Nicki Minaj fans are always going to defend their queen, and they are definitely letting Latto hear it. They are not feeling her answer, mostly because its coming across as fake. The Atlanta MC is one of the many ladies not on good terms with the Trinidadian superstar, so they feel she's saying someone else on purpose. "I know Kim tired of these rap girlies showing her love AFTER their fallout with Nicki😩🥴😭 if you miss being a barb just say that🤭", one user expresses. "Mind u latto never once say lil Kim when she was coming into the industry it was always Nicki Nicki Nicki!!!", another adds.