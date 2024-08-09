Latto Fans Clock Potential Disses Against Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj And More On Her New Album

None of these shots are explicit enough to really warrant a fan frenzy, but either way, Latto brought some boastful bars to the table.

Latto's new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea is a very fun ride, and although it caught the tail end of the summer, we're sure it'll heat up playlists for the rest of the year. Even though it's only been in our hands for a couple of hours, though, fans were quick to compile and break down all the spiciest moments from the bombastic tracklist. Moreover, in their research, fans found some potential subtle (and not-so-subtle) disses against the likes of Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and Coi Leray. Of course, it's important to note these aren't explicit enough shots to really cause an uproar in "Like That" fashion, and that they could be about other rappers or just the rap game in general. So, take this speculation with a grain of salt, but the Atlanta femcee surely came through with some fiery lines either way.

For example, there's "Settle Down" and Latto's dismissive remarks about an unnamed rapper. "Got these b***hes waiting for me to drop / Know they probably waiting on me to flop / You was just a fan before you popped / I don’t even know you, how we opps?... Thousand-dollar steak and a b***h think we gon' beef for free? / Lap dog better not think she getting off the leash with me."

Latto's Possible Disses On Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Also, there are multiple possible references to Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray on Latto's cut "S/O To Me." "It clearly doesn't matter if you younger or double my age," she possibly spits against Roman. "Bye sis, funny thing about it, you can't look me in my eye, sis" and "Ice is just water when it melts" are two pretty suggestive and by no means accidental shots at Big Mama's Bronx rival. Finally, there's "Don't play coy with me, you know what you headed for," which needs no explanation.

Some More Alleged Shots