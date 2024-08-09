Latto Fans Clock Potential Disses Against Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj And More On Her New Album

BYGabriel Bras Nevares414 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Latto performs onstage with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
None of these shots are explicit enough to really warrant a fan frenzy, but either way, Latto brought some boastful bars to the table.

Latto's new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea is a very fun ride, and although it caught the tail end of the summer, we're sure it'll heat up playlists for the rest of the year. Even though it's only been in our hands for a couple of hours, though, fans were quick to compile and break down all the spiciest moments from the bombastic tracklist. Moreover, in their research, fans found some potential subtle (and not-so-subtle) disses against the likes of Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and Coi Leray. Of course, it's important to note these aren't explicit enough shots to really cause an uproar in "Like That" fashion, and that they could be about other rappers or just the rap game in general. So, take this speculation with a grain of salt, but the Atlanta femcee surely came through with some fiery lines either way.

For example, there's "Settle Down" and Latto's dismissive remarks about an unnamed rapper. "Got these b***hes waiting for me to drop / Know they probably waiting on me to flop / You was just a fan before you popped / I don’t even know you, how we opps?... Thousand-dollar steak and a b***h think we gon' beef for free? / Lap dog better not think she getting off the leash with me."

Read More: Latto & Sexyy Red Continue To Debunk Past Beef Speculation With A Twerk-Tastic Night Out: Watch

Latto's Possible Disses On Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Also, there are multiple possible references to Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray on Latto's cut "S/O To Me." "It clearly doesn't matter if you younger or double my age," she possibly spits against Roman. "Bye sis, funny thing about it, you can't look me in my eye, sis" and "Ice is just water when it melts" are two pretty suggestive and by no means accidental shots at Big Mama's Bronx rival. Finally, there's "Don't play coy with me, you know what you headed for," which needs no explanation.

Some More Alleged Shots

As many fans have noticed, these shots may not be super explicit... But it's impossible to look at them and think that Latto didn't know exactly what she was doing when she dropped them. What's more important: the intent with which these bars emerged or the decision to drop them with their implications in mind, regardless of whether folks intended them? Nevertheless, the "Housekeeping Knows" artist has way more great material on Sugar Honey Iced Tea, so make sure to check it out and not hyper-fixate on the alleged beef.

Read More: Latto Shares Her Take On Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Fierce Feud

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...