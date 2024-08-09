Latto Earns “Female Drake” Nickname With New Album

So far, fans are loving "Sugar Honey Iced Tea."

Today, Latto finally unleashed her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The project arrived after plenty of teasing, and so far, fans are impressed. The Atlanta-born performer managed to stay true to her roots, giving listeners what they love her for while still showcasing her growth as an artist. As fans share their reactions to the LP on social media, many have also begun to draw comparisons to Drake. Some are even claiming that Latto's latest release cements her place as the female version of the Toronto hitmaker.

"Latto album dropped today and you can hear so much Drake and 21 Savage on it [...] Literally you can put the rapping on Settle Down over the Major Distribution beat and that sh*t would go so hard," one fan writes on X. "You can hear the Drake influence all over this album but it sounds so good. Latto might really be the female Drake," another says.

Latto Unleashes Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Some critics have even accused Drake of writing the album for Latto which, of course, is unfounded. Either way, it's likely that Latto is taking the comparisons as a huge compliment. After all, she's stated that she's a big fan of Drizzy's on multiple occasions. This isn't the first time fans have pointed out similarities in their music either.

After she dropped "Big Mama" in June, fans insisted they could hear Drake's influence from a mile away. At the time, she made it clear that she was flattered, dubbing him "the GOAT." When Drake did his unexpected 100-gigabyte dump earlier this week, he even unveiled a track with Latto, which quickly became a fan favorite.

Social Media Users Compare Latto To Drake