Latto Introduces Fan Hotline To Promote Her Upcoming Album

Latto knows how to do promo.

Latto is getting ready to release her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, on August 9. To help promote the album, she started a hotline for her fans to call. When fans call the number, they are greeted by three voices, all of whom are presumed to be features on the album, though fans are not entirely sure of who's who yet. They all say the album's title. After, Latto gives a message herself, thanking her fans for their continued support of her music.

This is not the first time a rapper has done something like this to help promote their music. In 2005, Mike Jones mentioned his real phone number on the hit song "Back Then," which reportedly received 40,000 calls per day at its peak. In 2008, Soulja Boy's track "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" directed fans to 678-999-8212, which was a fan hotline that Soulja has since claimed netted him over $100k per month for a period. Fans are praising Latto for setting up a hotline of her own, with some pointing to the move feeling like something from a previous era.

"The marketing rollout for this is so good, so damn good," said one Instagram user in response to the hotline. "Cute marketing! At least she doing her own thing and not copying a virtual city. That would’ve had yall real upset lol," said another user, referencing the rollout for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2. "Soulja boy about to comment and say he was the first to do this lol," said a third, referencing the phone number from "Kiss Me Thru The Phone."