Latto Celebrates Earning Her First Apple Music No. 1 With “Sugar Honey Iced Tea”

Fans can't get enough of Latto's new album.

Yesterday, Latto unleashed her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. So far, the project has been well-received, with many calling it her best work yet. She's even been dubbed the "female Drake," as fans note similarities between their sounds. As fans continue to sound off about the project on social media, Latto has taken to X to celebrate her success.

The Atlanta hitmaker replied to a post by Chart Data, which announced that the album has earned her a No. 1 spot on the Apple Music album chart for the first time in her career. "Number one, we did it yo!" she shouts in a clip, popping a bottle of champagne. Fans certainly can't blame Latto for being excited, especially considering all the praise she's receiving online.

Latto Pops A Bottle Amid New Album Success

Amid the flood of compliments, however, some listeners have taken the opportunity to point out some apparent jabs on the album. Fans think she took a shot at Ice Spice on "S/O To Me," for example, with the line "Ice is just water when it melts." This is no surprise considering the two femcees have been dissing each other for a while. Nicki Minaj, Coi Leray, and more are also suspected to be on the receiving end of some shade.