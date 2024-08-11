Latto’s Giant Inflatable Booty Greets Guests At Album Release Party

The inflatable even rocked a pair of Latto's iconic cheetah print panties.

Last week, Latto finally dropped her eagerly anticipated third studio LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. So far, the project has been a tremendous success. It's even earned the Atlanta MC her very first No. 1 on the Apple Music album chart. Listeners agree that it was worth the wait, and puts her growth as an artist on full display. Evidently, however, bars aren't the only thing Latto's shown off as of late.

To celebrate the arrival of her new album, Latto hosted a release party in her hometown on Friday night. Before attendees even walked into Cascade, they were greeted by a huge inflatable version of her backside, cheetah print panties and all. She shared various photos and clips from the evening on Instagram last night, leaving her followers in awe.

Latto Celebrates The Release Of Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Inside the event, Latto rocked a pair of Apple Bottom jeans with a bright red halter top and sneakers, inspired by New New from ATL. She even paid tribute to the iconic character by recreating some of her most memorable moments. The "Big Mama" performer was joined by countless supporters and peers, including Yung Miami, Saucy Santana, Mariah The Scientist, and more. Of course, fans are praising Latto for her creativity, and for leaning into things haters have clowned her for in the past.