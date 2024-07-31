Latto & Sexyy Red Continue To Debunk Past Beef Speculation With A Twerk-Tastic Night Out: Watch

Flo Milli and Latto's sister also tagged along for one lit evening.

Over the last several months, Latto and Sexyy Red have been pitted against each other online. Many outsiders have felt that the two leading ladies in hip-hop possess some sort of hatred for each other. This belief seemingly began back in October, shortly after working on the same remix, that being Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants" single. A video of Latto, her sister, and some friends made the rounds as they were all rocking True Religion jeans. Sexyy Red then seemingly took a subliminal shot at her, saying "All these celebrities wasn't wearing @truereligion until @sexyyred came out 😭😭". However, just one day after the speculation, the Hood Hottest Princess put all of that to bed, "Definitely not shading her I’m direct wit it whatever I gotta say".

Then, late last month, the "Get It Sexyy" hitmaker had to once again shut down any beef rumors. Her little sister tried to push that Latto was once again copying her older sibling musically this time. Red stepped in, "I didn't say nun about this girl period. I don't have ah problem with @latto". To essentially retire any possible remaining arguments that these two have it out for one another, Latto and Sexyy Red were enjoying a crazy night out at a dinner party.

Latto & Her Sis, Sexyy Red, & Flo Milli Had A Blast

According to AllHipHop, the two were twerking up a storm while "Get It Sexyy" was blasting at the restaurant. Flo Milli and Latto's sister were the other notable girlies joining them, as a separate video shows them being goofy by making a TikTok inspired by a popular sound. On top of closing the beef chapter, this night is a sign for something else. With Latto getting ready to release Sugar Honey Iced Tea, we can only hope that they were discussing a possible collaboration for the project. The features are one of the major unknowns surrounding the album, so hopefully they have been working in secrecy!