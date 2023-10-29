Sexyy Red Fans Take Over Halloween With Costumes Inspired By The Rapper

As Halloween approaches, photos and clips of various Sexyy Red fans dressed as the hitmaker continue to surface online. In celebration, the "Pound Town" performer recently took to social media, telling fans to drop their Sexyy Red costumes. It's safe to say that she wasn't disappointed, as countless social media users responded with their Sexyy-inspired fits.

She reposted some of her favorites, and a few of them are seriously spot-on. "Yall snappin wit yall costumes of me," Sexyy Red wrote. According to her, however, there was one clear winner. She reposted a clip of YouTuber Heather Sanders showing off her costume, which perfectly emulates Sexyy's BET Hip Hop Awards look from this year.

Sexyy Red Tells Fans To Drop Their Halloween Costumes

Sanders even captured the rapper's iconic "Big Sexyy" chain. "She winnin so far yall," Sexyy Red wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji. It appears as though the "Shake Yo Dreads" performer's fans have taken over Halloween, and if there wasn't already a run on bright red wigs, there will be soon. Sexyy herself has been embracing spooky season for some time now, rocking devil horns in a variety of her recent Instagram photos.

She hasn't always appreciated others taking notes from her distinct style, however. Earlier this month, Latto shared a video of herself throwing it back alongside friends in a pair of True Religion jeans. Latto's denim sparked controversy, with many claiming that she was jacking Sexyy's look. Fuel was only added to the fire when the "SkeeYee" artist reposted a fan's Instagram Story, which appeared to throw shade at Latto. "All these celebrities wasn't wearing @truereligion until @sexyyred came out 😭😭," the post read. Despite speculation, the St. Louis native denies any beef. “Definitely not shading her I’m direct wit it whatever I gotta say,” she wrote.

Everyone's Dressing Like Sexyy Red This Year

What do you think of Sexyy Red's fans dressing like her for Halloween? Which of the fans' costumes is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news. Check out some of her favorite fan costumes down below.

