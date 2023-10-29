Sexyy Red Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

The music industry is a dynamic world, with artists rising to fame overnight and their net worths skyrocketing. One such artist who has caught the attention of many in recent times is Sexyy Red. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $400,000, according to Distractify. But who is Sexyy Red, and how did she amass this fortune? Let's dive in.

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Wherry, began her musical journey on YouTube in 2018. However, it wasn't until her single "Pound Town" that she gained significant recognition. This track went viral, becoming her most streamed song on Spotify. Given that she's still in the early stages of her career, her current net worth is impressive. And if she continues to produce hit tracks, this figure is bound to increase. Born on April 15, 1998, in St. Louis, M.O., Sexyy Red has already made significant strides in the music industry. By 2023, she had collaborated with big names like Nicki Minaj and even toured with the renowned artist, Drake. Her achievements didn't go unnoticed, as Billboard named her one of the biggest breakout artists of summer 2023.

Read More: Sexyy Red’s New Thirst Traps Prove She’s Ready For Halloween

Controversies And The Spotlight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Sexyy Red performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

While her music has garnered attention, Sexyy Red has also been in the limelight for other reasons. She faced some backlash for expressing her support for former president Donald Trump on Theo Von's podcast. Her exact words were, "We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.” This statement, among others, stirred controversy and discussions online.

Moreover, Sexyy Red faced personal challenges when a private tape of hers was leaked online. She took to social media to express her heartbreak over the incident, emphasizing that she would never engage in such actions.

Read More: Sexyy Red Explains Why Her Name Is Spelled With Two Ys

The Future Looks Bright

Despite the controversies and challenges, Sexyy Red's fame continues to grow. With her talent and determination, it's evident that her net worth will likely see an upward trajectory in the coming years. As she navigates the complexities of the music industry and public life, fans and critics alike will be watching her journey closely.

In conclusion, Sexyy Red's net worth in 2023 stands as a testament to her talent, hard work, and resilience. While $400,000 might seem like a significant amount, given her potential and the pace at which she's moving, this is just the beginning. The music world can expect great things from this young artist in the future.