Ben Shapiro recently discussed Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” and “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj. As expected, the explicit tracks weren’t received well by the conservative commentator, who proceeded to break down and mock the lyrics. He played a clip of a Sexyy Red performance, where she’s heard rapping the song’s first verse.

“I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds / My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown / Where the n****s? I’m lookin’ for the hoes / Quit playin’, n****, come suck a b*tch toe,” the song begins. Stunned by the lyrics, he then recited them, acknowledging that it would likely be quickly memed. He appears to have been correct, as Sexyy Red recently shared a clip of him stiffly reading the lyrics. Minaj also shared a meme, telling him “Roman said leave his a*s out of it sir! No pun intended.”

Read More: Sexyy Red Reflects On Double Chlamydia Diagnosis: “I TRUSTED AH N**** & GOT GOT”

Ben Shapiro Is Shocked By “Pound Town” Lyrics

Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended https://t.co/cdlRA1bZ8Y pic.twitter.com/sK6CIh25Fd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2023

Sexyy Red recently broke down what she believes to be the 5 laws of “Pound Town.” She revealed that rule number one is to always use protection. She also just shared that she has been diagnosed with chlamydia twice before, which might explain why it’s a big priority for her. “This is what happened,” she told Angela Yee, “Me and my ni**a was together, and we broke up ‘cuz he was cheating on me. Then I went and did me, and he did him.” She then explained that after being apart briefly, her and the ex slept together. She quickly noticed something was wrong. When her story went public, Sexyy Red was faced with a great deal of criticism and slut-shaming. She told haters, “OH SHUT UP,” reminding them that “ITS LIFE.”

Upon releasing their collab, Nicki Minaj shared her feelings on the rapper. “I met with Sexyy Red and found her to be so down to earth and sweet,” she told fans. “I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go and decided to just have fun with a bad b!tch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!”

Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals The 5 Laws Of “Pound Town”

[Via]