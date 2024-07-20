Latto Shares Her Take On Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Fierce Feud

"I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that," Latto says.

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral beef left fans split. While many opted to pick a side in the explosive feud, others remained neutral and decided instead to weigh in on the overall impact of the lyrical battle itself. This includes Latto, who recently shared her take on it during an interview with Billboard. According to her, it was an impressive display of each artist's skills and was positive for hip-hop as a whole.

“I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth, I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that, I f****d with it," she said of the battle. “I feel like it’s two n****s that’s killing this s**t and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n****s, they both still the GOAT. That s**t fye for the culture, bruh.”

Latto Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar Are "Both Still The GOAT"

Latto poses backstage at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on November 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Latto's been wrapped up in a bit of a feud herself with none other than Ice Spice, though she explained during the interview that she's not taking it too seriously. According to her, it doesn't seem as though the Bronx-born performer is interested in a full-fledged beef, so she's opted to keep it light.