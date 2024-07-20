Latto Shares Her Take On Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Fierce Feud

BYCaroline Fisher563 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Four
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 29: Latto wears beige or pale yellow silk maxi skirt and a top with black lace decorations and golden statement necklaces and chains outside Rabanne during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)
"I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that," Latto says.

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral beef left fans split. While many opted to pick a side in the explosive feud, others remained neutral and decided instead to weigh in on the overall impact of the lyrical battle itself. This includes Latto, who recently shared her take on it during an interview with Billboard. According to her, it was an impressive display of each artist's skills and was positive for hip-hop as a whole.

“I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth, I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that, I f****d with it," she said of the battle. “I feel like it’s two n****s that’s killing this s**t and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n****s, they both still the GOAT. That s**t fye for the culture, bruh.”

Read More: Latto Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Real Beef With Ice Spice

Latto Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar Are "Both Still The GOAT"

Latto poses backstage at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on November 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Latto's been wrapped up in a bit of a feud herself with none other than Ice Spice, though she explained during the interview that she's not taking it too seriously. According to her, it doesn't seem as though the Bronx-born performer is interested in a full-fledged beef, so she's opted to keep it light.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with,” she claimed. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes." What do you think of Latto's take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Latto's Booty Devours Skimpy Shorts & Leaves Everyone Speechless

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...