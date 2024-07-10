Kendrick Lamar Surpasses Drake Yet Again With “Not Like Us” Video Views

Kendrick Lamar's long list of wins only continues to grow.

Kendrick Lamar finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated "Not Like Us" music video last week, and so far, it's been a major success. At the time of writing, the Easter egg-packed visual has racked up a whopping 40 million views on YouTube, which is certainly no lousy feat. For reference, Drake's "Family Matters" music video is currently sitting at 35 million, despite being released back in May.

This only adds to Kendrick's long list of wins amid his viral lyrical battle with Drizzy. It doesn't necessarily come as a surprise either, as the track is widely believed to be the one that crowned him the winner. Fans had been waiting to see what he'd come up with since he was spotted filming in Compton last month. Clearly, they weren't disappointed with the results.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video Earns Over 40 Million Views

This is far from Kendrick's only explosive moment of recent weeks, however. The Compton-born performer also celebrated Juneteenth with his "Pop Out" show at the Forum in LA joined by several high-profile special guests. This was the first time supporters got to see live renditions of Drake disses like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," which he performed several times in a row with the help of his celebrity peers.