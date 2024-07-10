Kendrick Lamar Surpasses Drake Yet Again With “Not Like Us” Video Views

BYCaroline Fisher618 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Kendrick Lamar's long list of wins only continues to grow.

Kendrick Lamar finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated "Not Like Us" music video last week, and so far, it's been a major success. At the time of writing, the Easter egg-packed visual has racked up a whopping 40 million views on YouTube, which is certainly no lousy feat. For reference, Drake's "Family Matters" music video is currently sitting at 35 million, despite being released back in May.

This only adds to Kendrick's long list of wins amid his viral lyrical battle with Drizzy. It doesn't necessarily come as a surprise either, as the track is widely believed to be the one that crowned him the winner. Fans had been waiting to see what he'd come up with since he was spotted filming in Compton last month. Clearly, they weren't disappointed with the results.

Read More: Drake Expertly Taunted With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Following Canada's Crushing Defeat To Argentina

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video Earns Over 40 Million Views

This is far from Kendrick's only explosive moment of recent weeks, however. The Compton-born performer also celebrated Juneteenth with his "Pop Out" show at the Forum in LA joined by several high-profile special guests. This was the first time supporters got to see live renditions of Drake disses like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," which he performed several times in a row with the help of his celebrity peers.

As for Drizzy, he's been keeping a low profile as of late aside from a few features and vague posts. He did attend Michael Rubin's annual white party recently though, and photos surfaced online shortly after the event. Reportedly, the DJ steered clear of any Kendrick tracks throughout the evening, likely making things less awkward for everyone involved. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video surpassing Drake's "Family Matters" music video? Are you surprised or not? Are you a fan of the video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DeMar DeRozan Addresses Cameo In Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar’s Rumored Album Release Date Could Actually Be A Subtle Drake Diss19.8K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideMusicKendrick Lamar & His “Pop Out” Guests See Major Streaming Boost After LA Show1.7K
Wicked Featuring 21 SavageMusicDrake Looks “Aged” In Photos From Michael Rubin’s White Party, Kendrick Lamar Fans Claim34.5K
Chanel Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show Front RowMusicKendrick Lamar, DJ Mustard & More Film "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton: Watch31.3K