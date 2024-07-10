Drake Expertly Taunted With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Following Canada's Crushing Defeat To Argentina

Drake will never escape the "Not Like Us" craze.

Drake might be a partner of the online casino app Stake, but he should take a break from placing bets. On Tuesday night, the Copa America semifinals match between Argentina and Canada got underway. This soccer game was a fairly big deal, especially for the latter. This was the first time in the country's history in which they were able to compete in this quadrennial tournament. Making things even better for Canada was the fact that they were able to advance this far. However, their cinderella run ended at the hands of Lionel Messi and the South American country as they lost, 2-0. As we alluded a second ago, Drake also caught the L by becoming $300,000 less rich.

While it might be chump change to an artist of his stature, it is the bigger picture here that is more relevant. It seems that anytime Drake does anything post the Kendrick Lamar beef, he always manages to get clowned. In that same breath, though, he has mostly done this to himself. Mocking Lionel Messi and Argentina before the match was another one of those mistakes. "This could get Messi [Canadian flag emoji]", he said while sharing a screenshot of the bet. Because Canada was such an underdog (9.6-1), the payout was massive at $2.88 million.

Argentina Says Drake Is "Not Like Us"

However, both unlikely scenarios occurred, and the Argentina soccer team's social media account made sure to rub Drake's nose in it. Of course, what better way to do that than to taunt him with Kendrick's "Not Like Us". On X, they wrote, "Not like us, not with us [Argentina flag emoji]". Getting dissed by one rapper is bad, but a whole country is just on another level of disrespect.

What are your thoughts on Drake getting made fun of by the Argentina soccer team? Is he one of the worst sports bettors you have seen? How does the rapper bounce back from all of these losses in your eyes? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and sports.