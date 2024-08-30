Latto Becomes The First Female "Trapper Of The Year" At Atlanta's Trap Music Museum

Congrats to Big Mama for the accolade!

Like many Atlanta and Southern legends before her, Latto just received a high honor from T.I at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. Moreover, she received the award for Trapper Of The Year, which is a fitting title for one of her best 12-month treks of her career so far. Thanks to a new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, plus a whole lot of hot storylines, the Atlanta femcee is in a great position in 2024. She seemed very excited by the whole occasion as the museum revealed an exhibit of her with a big Georgia peach LED light.

Overall, it's a pretty wholesome moment to witness, and an innocuous but nonetheless important accolade to receive. It contributes to some of Latto's other happenings in the city, such as a sit-down interview with fellow Atlanta trapper 2 Chainz and his son Halo. The latter hilariously asked her about her Ice Spice, which prompted quite the diplomatic answer. "Oh my God, here we go. Let me tell you something, Halo. I don't got a problem with nobody 'cause beef is a different thing, you feel me? That's a whole different type of conversation. I ain't got no beef with nobody, I don't got a problem with nobody for real. *laughs* I ain't got no problem with nobody for real, for real, it ain't like that."

Latto Receives "Trapper Of The Year" Award

However, this new prize comes at the expense of other aspects of Latto's life, such as her relationship with her father. "Awww my dad steals from me & tell everyone I'm in the Illuminati," she shared on social media alongside some laughing emojis, prompting concern from her fanbase. Not many more details have emerged around these claims since, so we're still in the dark. In any case, it goes to show the complicated nature of celebrity culture.