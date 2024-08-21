Latto Claims Her Father Steals From Her And Believes She's In The Illuminati

Latto has spoken out about her dad.

Latto says that her father has been stealing from her and believes she's in the Illuminati. She reflected on her relationship with her dad in a brief post on her Instagram Story while sharing a report about a wholesome moment between a father and his pilot daughter.

"Awww my dad steals from me & tell everyone I'm in the Illuminati," Latto captioned the story with laughing emojis on Wednesday. Fans on social media were confused by the post, considering the rapper's prior defense of her father. "Since when? I thought she was always biggin up her Dad. I must’ve missed a season," one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "The same dad that saved her from gettin beat by SupaPeach some years back at some music festival, that dad?!?" One fan brought up her song, "No Hook," on which she raps: "I came home from school and seen bags, hella drugs / Lost the bond with my daddy for some money and a buzz / Swear the industry the devil, sh*t, it is what it was / Ain't no stranger on the 'net finna tell me 'bout my life, though."

Latto Performs At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Latto performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Latto has come to the defense of her father on multiple occasions over the years. While she was beefing with Nicki Minaj in 2022, she fired back against rumors of a dramatic age gap in her parents' relationship. “Loud & wrong again," she wrote when Minaj brought up the report. "They was both teenagers in high school bookie they still married lmao.”

