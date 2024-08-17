Big Sean & Chance The Rapper Flaunt Their Pens On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Our Fire Emoji playlist isn't slowing down anytime soon, and our latest update is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. Leading the way is Big Sean and The Alchemist's new single "Together Forever," the latest teaser for the former's upcoming album. It's a pretty soulful beat from Uncle Al, complete with calm and grateful verses from the Detroit native. In addition, Chance The Rapper dropped yet another single for his project, this time with Joey Purp on the boisterous "Bad Boys 2." It's a quick hitter, a bouncy banger, and yet another reason to be excited for what the Chicago MC does next.
Next on our latest Fire Emoji playlist is Cash Cobain's massive new single with Laila!, "problem." Other featured guests include Big Sean, Flo Milli, Don Q, Rob49, 6LACK, Anycia, YN Jay, Luh Tyler, Kaliii, Fabolous, Lay Bankz, Chow Lee, and Flee. As far as other big collaborations this week, we also got a new jam from Lil Yachty and Veeze, "Sorry Not Sorry." As you might expect from the title, it's an unapologetic display of dominant rapping from both artists.
HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream
Fortunately, if you're a fan of posse cuts, Fire Emoji has more thanks to That Mexican OT, Curren$y, and Le$' "1982." This is a fast-flowing but still smooth and ethereal cut that pushes these rappers' lyrical limits while making a pleasant and engaging sonic combination. Rob49 also came through with a lot of energy on his latest revamped collab with Skilla Baby and now GloRilla, "Mama." There's a lot of charisma on this single thanks to their performances, and a menacing hard trap instrumental that keeps the bounce up.
Meanwhile, Latto updated her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea with the fan-favorite "Chicken Grease" bonus track, adding to the LP's longevity. Finally, speaking of new albums, we got a brand new Gangsta Grillz mixtape this week in the form of Gucci Mane's Greatest Of All Trappers, on which "Rich N***az" is a highlight. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest killer rap drops around the clock.
