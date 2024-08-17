Big Sean & Chance The Rapper Flaunt Their Pens On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other big releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Latto, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Cash Cobain, That Mexican OT, and Rob49.

Our Fire Emoji playlist isn't slowing down anytime soon, and our latest update is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. Leading the way is Big Sean and The Alchemist's new single "Together Forever," the latest teaser for the former's upcoming album. It's a pretty soulful beat from Uncle Al, complete with calm and grateful verses from the Detroit native. In addition, Chance The Rapper dropped yet another single for his project, this time with Joey Purp on the boisterous "Bad Boys 2." It's a quick hitter, a bouncy banger, and yet another reason to be excited for what the Chicago MC does next.

Next on our latest Fire Emoji playlist is Cash Cobain's massive new single with Laila!, "problem." Other featured guests include Big Sean, Flo Milli, Don Q, Rob49, 6LACK, Anycia, YN Jay, Luh Tyler, Kaliii, Fabolous, Lay Bankz, Chow Lee, and Flee. As far as other big collaborations this week, we also got a new jam from Lil Yachty and Veeze, "Sorry Not Sorry." As you might expect from the title, it's an unapologetic display of dominant rapping from both artists.

Read More: Big Sean Receives Heartfelt Life Advice From Will Smith Ahead Of New Album

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Fortunately, if you're a fan of posse cuts, Fire Emoji has more thanks to That Mexican OT, Curren$y, and Le$' "1982." This is a fast-flowing but still smooth and ethereal cut that pushes these rappers' lyrical limits while making a pleasant and engaging sonic combination. Rob49 also came through with a lot of energy on his latest revamped collab with Skilla Baby and now GloRilla, "Mama." There's a lot of charisma on this single thanks to their performances, and a menacing hard trap instrumental that keeps the bounce up.