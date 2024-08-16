Big Sean Skates Over Soulful Beat From The Alchemist On "Together Forever"

Sean Don and Uncle Al are back.

Big Sean has been one of the biggest leak victims this year, especially since it has affected the release of his upcoming album. Better Me Than You was slated to hit DSPs last Friday, August 9. Now, we should be receiving the new body work hopefully by the end of the month. If not then, we could also be looking at an early September date as well. The Detroit MC has been handling all of this very well given the circumstances, which you have to commend him for. He revealed he's in the process of planning some shows immediately after the album drops, so he's really trying to give fans a lot during this album rollout. In the meantime, though, Big Sean is tiding fans over with "Together Forever", which brings the single total to four.

It seems that Sean Don is leaning into themes of family, relationships, self-confidence, and living a fulfilling life for this record. Overall, it seems like this project could be one of his best yet, because "Together Forever" is another W in our books. Here, Big Sean is reuniting with the mad scientist himself, The Alchemist. The acclaimed producer has worked with him once before on the Larry June-led cut, "Palisades, CA". The West Coast native gives the Michigan technician a jazzy, soulful, and head-nodding boom-bap beat, which he floats on. Below, you can check out the song and its accompanying visuals. On top of this heater, Sean seems to tease another track from the album with a darker approach and it may feature some rapping from Uncle Al, so fingers crossed.

"Together Forever"- Big Sean & The Alchemist

Quotable Lyrics:

Woke up to a P-Y-T tellin' me "Get up"

Through all of the pressure, I'm keepin' my chest up

2Pac, keep your head up, they aim for the neck up

Plottin' but f*** it, I'm set to go set up

The b****es that settin' me up for the sеt up

Pushin' the V and it's not for Vendetta