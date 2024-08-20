Big Sean Drops Grim Visuals For "Yes" Single

If things check out, we should be receiving Big Sean 's brand-new album Better Me Than You on August 31. Of course, fans were supposed to have their hands on the tape back on August 9. However, thanks to the good old leaking community, Sean decided to make some minor adjustments beforehand. That's we and a lot of other believe, however the Detroit MC pushed it back due to wanting to plan out concerts and such. That very well may be true, but with leaks ruining so many things from dropping on schedule or at all, we feel that's what is going on here. Depending on how you look at it, Sean was able to drop another single this past weekend with The Alchemist .

Currently, we are up to four teaser tracks, which also include "Yes", "Precision", and "On Up". Out of all the ones we have heard so far, we feel that Big Sean did his best work on "Yes", which is single number two. So far, it seems this will be the album's biggest banger. If that's the case, we should be in for a solid album from Sean Don. The epic and dark instrumental suits his aggressive and "no f***s given" attitude on the track. His flows and deliveries are also engaging as he hits you with his familiar cool, calm, and collected voice. Additionally, he gets a little more animated and zanier to jolt some extra energy into his already thrilling performance. To give fans more to chew over, Sean teamed up with Lyrical Lemonade to deliver some equally gloomy visuals for "Yes". They accentuate what the song sets out to be and we encourage you to check out the creative production below.